LG launches new AI powered washing machine at CES

LG has announced that it is launching a new Artificial Intelligence powered washing machine, which comes with the companies latest AI technology.

This new Ai washing machine come with an Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) and a range of feature designed to improve washing your clothes.

LG’s most intelligent washer is able to detect a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding, delicates and other fabric combinations) and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the optimal wash. And LG’s new user-friendly ezDispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results. And when it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

The intelligent washer can also connect with Amazon Alexa through LG’s ThinQ mobile app to provide notifications when the laundry detergent is running low. Customers can enable Amazon Dash Replenishment via the app to automatically reorder pre-selected supplies such as detergent and fabric softener to be delivered right to their door.

You can find out more information about the new LG AI powered washing machine over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals