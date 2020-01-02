LG CordZero Robotic Mop coming at CES

LG will be showing off a range of new devices at this years Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of them will be the new LG CordZero Robotic Mop.

The LG CordZero Robotic Mop is designed to automatically clean your floors and polish them, it can also be used with the CordZero Robotic vacuum.

The LG CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop takes automatic floor cleaning to another level with its power drive dual spin mops enhanced with Dual Eye™ technology. With its front-mounted Dual Eye camera, the CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop can accurately detect and recognize its surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets. By accessing My Zone using the LG ThinQ app, users can designate which specific areas of the house to clean.

“With more consumers today opting for hard floors, it was apparent that vacuums alone wouldn’t satisfy everyone,” said Dan Song, president of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “By leveraging our technological expertise and in-depth understanding of consumers’ needs, we developed the CordZeroThinQ products to handle the most challenging cleaning jobs.”

