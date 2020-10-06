Lexus UX 300e now on sale in the UK

The new Lexus UX 300e is now available to buy in the UK and prices for Lexus’s first battery electric vehicle start at £43,900.

The first deliveries of the car in the UK will start to arrive with customers in March 2021

The UX 300e welcomes owners with a unique Lexus ownership experience, unmatched by any other BEV in the premium market. This omotenashi approach to customer care, drawing on the finest traditions of Japanese hospitality and service, means for example giving customers multiple charging options: at home with a Lexus charging station, or on the move with the full-service Lexus Charging Network, developed with Digital Charging Solutions GmBH, a leader in the field of seamless and convenient digital charging. When fully rolled out, this service will give access to Europe’s largest public charging network, comprising around 160,000 charging stations. This can be accessed using the Lexus Link connectivity app, created to complement the brand’s omotenashi customer-centric service philosophy.

