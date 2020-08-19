5 new Lenovo Yoga laptops unveiled

In addition to unveiling their new in the form of the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i, Lenovo has also unveiled five new Yoga laptops which will soon be available to purchase. The 13 inch ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i5, 14 inch next-gen Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro5, and new portable 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i5 laptop will be available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes and feature next-gen Intel Core processors.

The laptops have been created for people who want high performance, immersive visuals, great connectivity, and long-lasting battery life says Lenovo. “The 14-inch sleek Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is packed with performance too, as is our first-gen Lenovo Yoga 6 (13.3-inch) convertible laptop—both offering AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor options for amazing responsiveness to fuel creative and productivity tasks, even on-the-go. Small and mighty with a near borderless QHD display, the 13.3-inch Yoga Slim 7i is ideal for those who value incredible visuals for pure entertainment and a slim and functional all-metal clamshell design.”

– The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i ultraslim laptop will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.17 Both will offer up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon)

– The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor will start at €799 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting August 2020.17

– The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 15.6-inch model will start at €1099 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.17

– The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processors will start at €899 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting October 2020.17

– Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services8 is currently available in North America and starts at US$29.99 for a one-year subscription. A phased expansion of the program to EMEA and the rest of the world is expected to continue through 2021.17

– The IdeaCentre Mini 5i compact desktop will start at €499.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting September 2020.17

– The Yoga Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Headphones in new Shadow Black hue will start at €149.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2020.17

– The Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter in new Shadow Black hue will start at €71.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2020.17

Source : Lenovo

