Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 laptop launches

Lenovo has unveiled their new Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 laptop which will be available to purchase throughout China on February 27th, 2020 priced at roughly $725. Equipped with a 14 inch display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels the notebook can be equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage and can be powered with up to and Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor depending on your Requirements and budget. Check out the quick overview video below to learn more about its design form and function.

Connections on the Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 laptop include a full-sized HDMI port and SD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports together with a fingerprint sensor for added security as well as a handy backlit keyboard.

No details have been announced as yet by Lenovo as if or when the new notebook will be available further afield throughout the US and Europe, but as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

