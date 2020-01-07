Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 5th Generation unveiled at CES 2020

Lenovo has unveiled its latest fifth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga convertible 2-in-1 laptop during CES 2020 this week announcing that it will be available later this year priced from $1,600. The small 14 inch laptop is equipped with 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI 1.4 port and come supplied with an Ethernet dongle as well as the option to add 4G LTE connectivity if desired.

Equipped with a rechargeable 51Wh battery Lenovo has enabled a rapid charging as well as a HD camera and IR camera complete with privacy shutter although no support has been added for the ThinkPad stylus.

Lenovo will offer a variety of different options including :

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS (400 nits)

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel ePrivacy (500 nits, adjustable viewing angles)

14 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel (300 nits)

14 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel HDR 400 (500 nits)

Source: Liliputing : Lenovo : AnandTech

