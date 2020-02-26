Lenovo ThinkPad laptops updated with AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs

Lenovo has this week announced updates made to its range of ThinkPad laptops, equipping them with AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs. Lenovo will be the first PC vendor to offer the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors, and customers can choose between 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or the next generation AMD Ryzen 4000 PRO Mobile processors. Other features on the new range of updated ThinkPad laptops include Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, WiFi 6, Dolby Audio Speaker System and Dolby Vision.

Premium Business Workhorse – ThinkPad T14, T14s and T15

Premium Mobile Workhorse – ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga

Efficient Productivity for any Business – ThinkPad L14, L15, L13 and L13 Yoga

Features of the new range of upgraded Lenovo ThinkPad laptops include :

– Modern Standby offers a smartphone-like always-on, always-connected experience where the system remains connected on low power and continues to sync. Fast resume times gets users fully productive quickly and Wake on Voice can simplify that process further.

– WiFi 65 and up to CAT 16 WWAN6 provide super-fast connectivity options to reduce download times and ensure efficient cloud collaboration, virtually anywhere. WiFi 6 is designed to maintain optimum connection speeds on saturated wireless networks and new WPA3 security protocol makes it even harder for cybercriminals to crack passwords.

– New unified communications function keys enable rapid answer and hang up of calls.

– Premium UHD, OLED and Dolby Vision display options deliver brilliant visuals, and Dolby Audio Speaker System on ThinkPad T and X series or Dolby Audio on L series offer enhanced audio experiences.

– ThinkShield security solutions continue to be an integral part of ThinkPad laptops with optional PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display and PrivacyAlert on models with an IR Camera. ThinkShutter webcam protection and fingerprint readers are also available on all models.

“A ThinkPad would not be a ThinkPad without the rigorous Mil-Spec testing and critical quality control criteria. Over the past fifteen years, ThinkPad has improved quality by 73% despite shipping 4.5 times more systems per year. Lenovo continues to excel in this space supporting 22 Mil-Spec procedures9 and remains focused on quality and reliability innovations, such as Low Temperature Solder process, now entering its third year of implementation.”

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals