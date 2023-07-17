Lenovo Tab M10 5G tablet launched

Lenovo has launched a new Android tablet in India, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G and the tablet is equipped with a 10.61-inch LCD display that comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The new Lenovo Tab tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage on top of the 128GB built-in, there is a microSD card slot for expansion and the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and it features a pair of Dolby Atmos speakers.

The new Lenovo Tab M10 5G tablet features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the tablet, there is a 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos, which comes with an LED flash.

The tablet also comes with a 7,700 mAh battery and it features Android 13, pricing for this new Android tablet starts at INR 24,999 which is about $304, the device comes in one color which is Abyss Blue.

