Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30 monitors unveiled at CES 2021

As well as unveiling their new all-in-one desktop PC in the form of the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 and new Lenovo LAVIE MINI and Lenovo LAVIE Pro systems. Lenovo has also introduced new monitors in the form of the Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30. Offering a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display on the Lenovo L24i-30 or a 27-inch monitor in the Lenovo L27e-30 both of which include “Eye Comfort technology”.

“Go ahead, take a second look; these are not your typical desktop monitors. Often placed in family rooms with the most foot traffic, you (and everyone else) spend a lot of time looking at a monitor’s aesthetic and screen design—so why sacrifice chic style for entertainment or productivity when you can have it all with Lenovo’s new consumer monitor series: the Lenovo L24i-30 and Lenovo L27e-30.”

“The premium In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels offered on both the Lenovo L24i-30 and Lenovo L27e-30 monitors can help you make the most of movies, online shopping, news, games, or your work, by delivering crisp, clean images at wide-viewing angles. And with education shifting to include more distance and hybrid learning than ever before, more teachers and students are finding out that they need larger, higher quality monitors for their virtual lessons.

Designed for functionality, both monitor stands possess hidden cable management features and an integrated smartphone holder to help keep you more organized and your personal space tidy. Just tilt the display for a more comfortable viewing angle and choose from two sturdy builds: either the sophisticated all-metal stand of the new Lenovo L24i-30 that’s accented with trendy bi-color elements, or the simple elegance of Lenovo L27e-30’s sculpted Graphite Grey stand. Each monitor is outlined in Raven Black and crafted to be ultra-slim with a head as thin as 7.1mm and near-edgeless on three sides.

Keep your eyes feeling fresh with advanced anti-glare and Eye Comfort technology certified by TUV Rheinland to help minimize blue light and flickering throughout the day. Both monitors come ready to support AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and stutter-free gaming.6 Plus these displays are capable of refresh rates of up to 75Hz via their HDMI input DisplayPort.

As a bonus, Lenovo offers you the convenience of personalizing the appearance, volume, and characteristics of your monitor through the On-Screen Display (OSD) settings via the Lenovo Artery software platform. Now, gamers, movie-lovers, or multitaskers can easily control their Lenovo monitors to fit any at-home usage scenario.”

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals