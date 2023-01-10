Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptops unveiled

Lenovo has unveiled a range of new gaming laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7.

These new Lenovo gaming laptops come with the choice of either the AD Ryzen 7000 series processors or the 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

The powerhouse 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7—the world’s most powerful AI-Tuned 16-inch gaming laptops1—empower gamers looking for an edge to choose their path to greatness. They come equipped with an option of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

These top-tier internals can run harder for longer thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0 with Hybrid Thermals, with an extra-wide Vapor Chamber that covers both CPU and GPU on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs, or a dedicated CPU vapor chamber with hybrid heat piping for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs. CPUs are kept cool with a liquid metal infusion, which means zero throttling, while heat is expelled through the massive exhaust vents on the rear and sides of the chassis, totaling out to 235W of TDP. The Lenovo LA AI chip that powers Lenovo AI Engine+ pushes performance even farther, maximizing frames-per-second for an incredible gaming experience.

You can find out more details about the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 gaming laptops at the link below.

Source Lenovo





