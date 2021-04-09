Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 shown off on video

Earlier we heard about the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming smartphone, the handset comes with some serious specifications and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a good look at the Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming phone and its various features.

As we can see from the video the handset looks like an impressive device and could end up being popular with gamers.

The key specifications on the handset include a Snapdragon 888, up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, there is also a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is a 44 megapixel camera for Selfies. It also comes with a 5500 mAh battery and 90W fast charging, it can be fully charged in just 30 minutes.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

