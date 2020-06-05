Lenovo Chromebook 3 with 11.6 display now available from $230

Lenovo has launched a new affordable Chromebook 3 notebook equipped with an 11.6 inch display and powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and equipped with 64GB of storage, with prices starting from $230.

the notebook comes supplied and preloaded with Google’s Chrome operating system and the 11.6 inch display offers users a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and includes anti-glare, 250 nits technology. As well as a USB-A (Gen 1) port, the Chromebook 3 has two USB-C 3.1 (Gen 1) ports, and on a full charge can provide up to 10 hours of use.

“Fast, simple, and secure, the Chromebook 3 11 inch is powered by Intel processors and eMMC flash storage for rapid, smooth system response. It weighs only 2.47lbs / 1.12kg and is smaller than a sheet of A4 paper. So, you can bring this Chromebook everywhere you go. Use Google’s productivity suite of powerful collaboration tools, like Google Docs and Google Sheets, to accomplish your daily work— creating, editing, and working with colleagues in real time. You can work anywhere, anytime, and even offline; plus, changes are saved automatically so your work is never lost.” explains Lenovo.

Features of the new Lenovo Chromebook 3 include:

– Dependable Intel Celeron processors run your programs seamlessly

– 11 inch HD display with narrow bezels provide quality entertainment viewing

– Lightweight & portable at 2.47lbs / 1.12kg with a wide array of ports for charging, streaming & transferring

– Strong & stable connectivity with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® 4.2

– Updates every six weeks & goes through verified boot process to protect against security threats

Source : Lenovo : Liliputing

