Lenovo Legion Y700 Qualcomm Snapdragon Android tablet from $40

Lenovo has this week introduced its new 8.8 inch Android tablet in the form of the Legion Y700. Equipped with a 120 Hz LCD display offering users a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels the Y700 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor supported by two 12GB of LPDDR5 of memory and features storage in the form of 256GB of UFS 3.1.

Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet features

Previously launched in China the easiest way to purchase one elsewhere is from online retailers such as AliExpress. Prices vary from $440 for the Android tablet equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage up to $500 for the 12 GB version equipped with 256 GB of storage.

Running the Android 12 operating system and Lenovo ZUI 13 software the Android tablet is equipped with a 13 megapixel rear camera and and 8 megapixel front facing camera. Measuring 207.1 x 128.1 x 7.9mm in size and weighing 375 g the Android tablet supports Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 connectivity and is equipped with a 6,550 mAh and 45w charging.

For more information on the latest Android tablet created by Lenovo jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : TabletMonkeys : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals