Leica Leitz Phone 2 smartphone unveiled

Leica has launched a new smartphone in Japan, the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and the handset shared some specifications with the Sharp Aquos R7.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 comes with a 6.6 inch OLED display that features a Full HD+n resolution of 2730 x 1260 pixels and the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor.

The handset features 12GB of RAM and it also comes with 512GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The smartphone comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 47-megapixel camera with a 1-inch sensor and it comes with a seven-element Leica Summicron Lens. The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with Android 12.

The new Leica Leitz Phone 2 is launching in Japan on the 18th of November and the handset will retail for JPY 225,360 which is about $1,540 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in one color, white. As yet there are no details on whether it will launch outside of Japan.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals