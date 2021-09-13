LEGO Education SPIKE Essential set now available

LEGO has this week announced the availability of its new Education SPIKE Essential LEGO set providing everything young creators need to build a wide variety of different projects from robots to funfairs while learning about literacy, math, and social-emotional development says LEGO. The new LEGO set as part of LEGO Education SPIKE Prime learning system and offers students a hands-on investigation of STEAM concepts and is priced at $275.

SPIKE Essential consists of a main classroom brick set with a wide variety of LEGO elements and intelligent hardware, along with the intuitive companion SPIKE application, all of which is accompanied by a selection of unit plans and comprehensive online and in-app support.

SPIKE LEGO set lets creative imagination flourish

“SPIKE Essential excites students and delivers strong STEAM learning outcomes, developing their STEAM knowledge and practices, and 21st century skills. LEGO Education SPIKE Essential is the cross-curricular STEAM solution for primary education. SPIKE Essential engages students in hands-on investigation of STEAM concepts while contributing to literacy, math, and social-emotional development. Standards-aligned learning units use everyday themes, relatable Minifigures with different personalities and familiar LEGO building elements to solve problems through storytelling.”

For more information on all the educational LEGO sets available jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : LEGO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals