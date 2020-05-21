Legacy of Lies spy thriller starring Scott Adkins premiers July 28th



Scott Adkins returns for a new spy thriller this summer in Legacy of Lies, premiering on VOD and DVD on July 28th 2020. From the executive producer of Manhattan Night and Affairs of the State.

“When an ex-CIA agent’s (Adkins) daughter is kidnapped by Russian agents he is forced to team up with Sasha, a mysterious Ukrainian woman to track down a video incriminating the Russian government in her abduction. Scott Adkins (The Expendables 2) stars in this pulse-pounding global spy-thriller. A decade ago, agent Martin Baxter quit MI6 after his wife’s tragic murder in an operation gone wrong. But when Sacha, a beautiful journalist, asks for help solving an old case, Martin finds himself in the crosshairs of both UK and Russian intelligence. Now, with his daughter held captive by the KGB, Martin has just 24 hours to deliver the secret case files — which means risking both Sacha’s life and his own.”

“An ex-MI6 agent is thrown back into the world of espionage and high stakes to uncover the shocking truth about operations conducted by unknown secret services. This political espionage thriller follows a former assassin (Adkins) who is pulled back into the dangerous world he hoped he’d left behind. ”



Source : Polygon

