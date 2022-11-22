Learn electronics with the Lab-On-The-Go

Students, developers and hobbyists interested in learning more about electronics may be interested in a new piece of kit call the Lab-On-The-Go. Specifically designed to help teach and let you learn electronics from the ground up. The Experimental-based learning (EBL) kit has a manual that covers 20 essential circuiting concepts. “This manual is more theory-based and designed to help students explore the concepts and theories of electrical circuits typically covered in secondary and early post-secondary education.”

“Electronics learning should not be restricted to space-consuming bench tops and heavy, expensive equipment. In today’s competitive workspace where STEM learning is greatly emphasized, STEM-related skills should be more accessible and taught from a young age to foster interest and growth. EIM Technology was created with the goal of revolutionizing electronics education. We believe that we have made good progress but we need your support for the next stage of our development!”

If the Lab-On-The-Go crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Lab-On-The-Go learn electronics kit project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $66 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This package will integrate the capabilities of MEGO, Zoolark and VEGO (a Digital Auto-Ranging Multimeter) into a set of easy-to-understand educational exercises. The package will include all the hardware, materials (e.g. breadboards, building kits, components, wires, etc.), lessons, and tutorials needed to fit an electronics class in your knapsack! The Experimental-based learning (EBL) kit has a manual that covers 20 essential circuiting concepts such as Ohm’s Law, Kickoff’s Law, Series & Parallel Circuits, Inductors, and Capacitors with detailed experimental procedures to help novice learners start circuiting. “

“Yes, you will need a power supply, multimeter, function generator and oscilloscope while doing circuit experiments. You may have seen those industrial, sophisticated bench-top equipment in a professional lab, but never thought to have those at your home since they were expensive and bulky. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the learn electronics kit, jump over to the official Lab-On-The-Go crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

