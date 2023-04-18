The LAVA ball range offers a unique desktop toy that can be used in a number of different ways and is finished in a choice of metals including stainless steel, titanium, aluminum and brass. A number of different stands are available allowing you to rotate or simply admire a LAVA ball on your desktop. Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $54 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Experience the mesmerizing physics of LAVA ball Series, crafted with all-new materials that will take your sensory experience to a whole new level. Feel the weight, firmness, and texture of each sphere as it spins and observe how the rules of physics work on different materials. With a range of colors and materials to choose from, you can find the LAVA ball that best reflects your style and personality. From the edgy stainless steel of Mercury to the shiny brass of Venus, there’s a LAVA ball that belongs to your universe.”

LAVA ball desktop toy

“The designated spot for your LAVA ball is made with Aluminum 6061. It is able to fit up to 3 LAVA balls at the same time. The non-woven fabric underneath provides protection to the tabletop from scratches and adds stability to the whole set.Simply put your LAVA balls on it accordingly, and you’ll be able to both showcase or spin the planets. Next time when you need to relax and set your eyes on something broader than the tasks, just have a look at the syzygy of LAVA balls and take a moment to breathe.”

Assuming that the LAVA ball funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the LAVA ball desktop toy project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“The aluminum Orbit Kit offers a firm base to support Syzygy Dock and the LAVA balls. The bearing inside, allows the LAVA ball to transmit the force needed while making Syzygy Dock rotate smoothly. The non-woven fabric is also added for protection on the tabletop.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desktop toy, jump over to the official LAVA ball crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





