LattePanda 3 Delta is a powerful hackable mini PC from $199

Makers, developers and electronic enthusiasts searching for a pocket-sized hackable computer may be interested in the new powerful LattePanda 3 Delta mini PC which launched via Kickstarter earlier this month on November the 2nd 2021. The crowd funding campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $159,000 thanks to over 586 backers with still 28 days remaining. Building on the company’s previous mini PC systems, the new LattePanda 3 Delta computer is powered by the latest Intel 11th generation N5105 mobile quad-core processor offering up to 2.9GHz burst frequency. The ultra-thin design measures just 16 mm in thickness, enabling you to use the small form factor mini PC for a wealth of different projects.

When compared to the companies previous pocket computers, the processor is twice as fast and its graphics performance is three times faster, offering enough power to enjoy 4K HDR videos and even enjoy some heavy AAA games. Because of the increased power of the LattePanda 3 Delta mini PC, its engineers have equipped the computer with a 50% larger cooling area and upgraded cooling fan, ensuring the 3 Delta stays cool even under heavy loads. The LattePanda 3 Delta measures just 125 x 78 x 16 mm and is a 4 core, 4 thread hackable computer equipped with Intel CPU. Check out the comparison chart below to see just how powerful the tiny LattePanda 3 Delta mini PC is.

The LattePanda 3 Delta is also equipped with 2933MHz high-frequency LPDDR4 RAM offering users up to 8GB, twice the amount of previous mini computers from LattePanda. Onboard storage has also been doubled offering up to 64 GB of eMMC V5.1 with support for M.2 NVME and SATA SSD, making it easy to expand the computer to suit your needs and manage larger data projects with ease.

Unattended operational features of the LattePanda 3 Delta

LattePanda has included several useful features with the 3 Delta, including a Watchdog timer and auto power solution enabling the mini PC to function unattended when needed. Should the mini PC operating system crash, the computer will restart automatically continuing where it had left off with no human intervention. LattePanda explained that “when the power goes off , no matter in emergency or under normal conditions, the system will boot up automatically once the power is back on.”

The LattePanda 3 Delta mini PC is compatible with both Windows and Linux operating systems and the computer will support Microsoft’s latest generation operating system Windows 11, which launched last month. Enabling makers to choose the exact operating system ideal for their next project. Other features include support for Wi-Fi 6 offering connectivity speeds that are 2.7 times faster than the older Wi-Fi 5 standard.

Arduino enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the LattePanda has also included an integrated Arduino coprocessor in the 3 Delta as well as a management system making it easy to switch on/off and reset control of pin headers as well as monitor the state of your mini PC and check for any interruptions to power that may have been detected by the onboard Watchdog service.

LattePanda 3 Delta Cellular connectivity

If your project requires cellular connectivity the LattePanda 3 Delta uses M.2 B Key instead of M.2 E Key, enabling it to connect to 4G or 5G module enabling the mini PC to access the Internet to upload data or retrieve commands. A Gigabit Ethernet connection offering throughputs of up to 1 Gb/s is also included and USB 3.2 |Gen 2 connections offer blisteringly fast 10Gb/s data transfers.

A 5G cellular module can be connected to the base of the 3 Delta mini PC and the computer includes a SIM card slot that can also accept a TF card. A eDP video cable connection and touch panel cable port are also easily accessible and provide the option to connect your own touchscreen display to use with the mini PC. Both 7 inch HD display and 4K touchscreens are available if needed as additional pledge options, check the pricing options below.

LattePanda have also included dual audio output via a 3.5 mm audio jack complete with microphone and 2.54 mm pin headers with two watt audio amplifier enabling you to directly connect two speakers to the mini PC. While the 2 x 50 pin embedded headers provide all the connectivity you will need to control your next project and provide expandability.

LattePanda 3 Delta accessories and RS232, RS485 expansion boards

LattePanda have also created a variety of accessories for the 3 Delta mini PC one of which is a handy uninterrupted power supply (UPS) HAT for the 3 Delta computer. Taking the form of a small expansion board that can be fitted with 18650 batteries to provide the mini PC with a steady power supply and help save it from any sudden power outages that may occur, as well as improving your projects security in the process. The mini PCs USB power and 5V power can also be controlled depending on your projects needs and the system has improved wired and wireless data transfer when compared to previous generations.

Being a hackable computer, the LattePanda 3 Delta is a perfect solution for home automation projects, robotics, in car entertainment systems, education and smart industrial systems. Below is a quick overview of all the available Kickstarter packages, components, operating systems, and pricing.

Pledges are still available from £169 or roughly $229 or CAD $284 and shipping is expected to take place during March 2022. Options are available to receive the computer with Windows 10 Pro operating system license for a little extra as well as being available with a UPS HAT for £206 or $279 or CAD $346 with shipping expected to be a month later during April 2022.

Worldwide shipping is available and makers can also select a 12.5 inch 4K IPS touch display offering users a high resolution 3840 x 2160 display with HDR and 10 points touchscreen support, the screen is also equipped with two USB Type C and one mini HDMI port expanding the connectivity of your project even further. A smaller 7 inch screen offering a 1024 x 600 resolution display, high color saturation, eDP interface and capacitive touch interface is also available if preferred.

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

