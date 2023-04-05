Improve your latte coffee artwork with the three spout art pitcher

Coffee makers looking to take their milk designs to the next level may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launched for the KRUVE CREATE a three spout latte art pitcher. Specifically designed to help you improve your latte artwork the three spout latte art pitcher features a Classic all around shape spout for rosettas, stacked hearts, etc. together with a medium flow rate spout with a smaller flare and finally a general purpose spout for pouring the structure of a design.

“From hearts to bunnies, explore new design possibilities by using two or three spouts during the same pour. ” Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative latte coffee artwork jug from roughly $24 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The KRUVE CREATE Latte Art Pitcher; Our unique and innovative take on the traditional and outdated milk pitcher. After many years of designing and testing, we are thrilled to launch the CREATE Pitcher on Kickstarter where KRUVE was first born. With three unique spout profiles to choose from, you’ll never be left holding the wrong pitcher.”

“We combined the three most versatile spouts that give the barista the most control over their design. By switching spouts during your pour, you open up a whole new world of possibilities. The wide spout is great for laying down an amazing base like a heart or rosetta. Then you can switch to the classic or narrow spout to add the fine details. “

Assuming that the KRUVE CREATE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the KRUVE CREATE three spout latte art pitcher project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the three spout latte art pitcher, jump over to the official KRUVE CREATE crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

