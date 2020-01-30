LastPass drop native macOS client in favor of web browser app

LastPass the freemium password manager designed to create a safe place to keep all your passwords by encrypting them for online access. Has today announced they will be dropping support for their native macOS and replacing it with a web browser based application. Support will end on February 29th for the native macOS app, but users will still be able to carry on using it although without security updates it may become a little unsafe to do so.

The news was communicated to users via email this week and explained that LastPass is making the change to “provide the best experience for our customers”. The Verge explains a little more :

“Changes made by Apple in Safari 12 in 2018, which were designed to push developers toward offering browser extensions through native Mac App Store apps instead of the soon to be deprecated Safari Extension Gallery. While other apps, like 1Password, updated to implement the new system with their native apps, LastPass has decided to just remove support for the old native app entirely.”

Source: LastPass : Verge : 9to5Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals