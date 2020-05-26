Last of Us Part II gameplay and deep dive reveal tomorrow on State of Play

Sid Shuman has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal that tomorrow new Last of Us Part II gameplay footage and a deep dive into the game, together with Naughty Dog’s next project will be revealed during the PlayStation State of Play episode airing tomorrow.

“Hi all – we’re putting the finishing touches on a new episode of State of Play that will air this Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 4:00pm Eastern Time on Twitch and YouTube.

Naughty Dog Vice President and The Last of Us Part II Director Neil Druckmann will give you a special preview of The Last of Us Part II, coming to PS4 June 19. Neil will walk you through details of the gameplay experience and story.

The current cut is clocking in a little more than 20 minutes, ending with an extended sequence showing off about eight minutes of never-before-seen gameplay. And no, there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals