Laser level tape measure can also calculate volume, area and Pythagoras

If you need to quickly laser level items, use a laser tape measure or calculate volume, area or Pythagoras triangular lengths, you may be interested in a new laser level and tape measure aptly named the iRuler. The small compact laser take measure small enough to slip into your pocket and is capable of measuring up to 98 feet or 29m at an accuracy of ±2mm making it perfect for home DIY projects. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $62 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

Laser level tape measure

“Architect, engineer, designer, carpenter or just who wanting to add a book shelf to the study room, a laser tape measure is a necessity for your tool box. Introducing iRULER M130, a miniature laser distance measure that tells distance, area, volume, computes length based on Pythagorean Theorem, and converts measurements between imperial and metric systems. It reaches up to 98 feet measurement and it’s accurate to ±2mm. The built-in backlit display gives an easy viewing and with the Bluetooth capability, it even transfers and store data to a phone or tablet in real time.”

Assuming that the iRULER funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the iRULER laser level tape measure project view the promotional video below.

“A steel measuring tape has a long history which can be traced back to 1829. These days a tape measure becomes an indispensable tool for almost every construction and remodeling work. Even many excellent designs can be found in traditional tape measures, there are always small flaws. For modern workers, being offered the convenience by automation may sound fascinating. iRULER M130 is a faster and more accurate alternative to traditional tape measures. It provides max 98 feet long measurement with ±2mm accuracy. The laser technology tells the precise data promptly on the 2” LCD display, or you can even have the automated voice output by switching the data notification mode.”

“iRULER M130 offers multiple measuring features: including length, area, volume, and Pythagorean (indirect) calculations. Every single press of the button provides real-time data. For the Pythagorean function, it is an intelligent mode to be extended to reach awkward locations: like when you want to measure a high tower, an object on the other side of the river, a telegraph and more. It uses triangulation to calculate a third unknown distance from two recorded inputs. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laser level tape measure, jump over to the official iRULER crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals