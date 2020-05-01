LA’s Finest season 2 trailer released

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the second season of LA’s Finest. This series follows Syd played by Gabrielle Union and Nancy played by Jessica Alba as LAPD detectives who become a “force to be reckoned with”. LA’s Finest season 2 will premier June 8th 2020 exclusively on Spectrum Originals.

“About LA’s Finest: Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union)—last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel—has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Now partnered with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how much her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules (and speed limits), Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with—on the streets, and in each other’s lives.”

Source : Sony

