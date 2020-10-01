Rizr all-in-one portable sit-stand desk and laptop case

Laptop and tablet users may be interested in and innovative all-in-one portable sit-stand desk and laptop case called Rizr. launched Kickstarter the campaign offers a unique solution to mobile working, ” redefining the workspace” say it’s creators MaNa based in Singapore.

“Let’s face it, we aren’t tied down to our desks anymore. These days, we work from home, at cafes and we even hot desk! Rizr is a portable, lightweight sit-stand desk that adjusts to your environment, it’s just what you need when you’re on the move, even if it’s at home. At MaNa, we believe in creating modern-day solutions for the urban nomad. After successfully funding our first product Diah on Kickstarter, we were motivated to go bigger and answer a more pertinent need for this day and age; the mobile workplace.”

“Rizr helps you adapt and convert any environment into a quick mobile workspace. Just set it on any surface and switch from a sitting position to a standing one in just one simple lift. No more complex setups or ‘origami folds’ – just a seamless lift to stand up and work, and push down to sit. Say goodbye to your hunch and backache.”

Constructed from premium materials the all in one laptop case and standing desk offers an ideal portable solution for digital nomads, providing a lightweight design, stable platform and instant height adjustment to a maximum of 28 cm. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Rizr crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

