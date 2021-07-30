Land Rover Defender prepped for racing by Bowler

Bowler Motors has revealed a new rally car that will compete in its own championship racing series in 2022. The car is the Bowler Defender Challenge and will be held over seven different rounds all based in the UK. The only vehicle used in the event will be a competition-prepared Defender 90.

The Bowler conversion includes performance upgrades for the suspension, modified underbody, fitment of a roll cage, and unique Bowler wheels. The new capability builds on the Defender’s reputation for capability, durability, and natural balance. The single-make series has the full support of Bowler and will kick off next year.

Each car in the series will use a 300PS Ingenium 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The special wheels are rally-spec 18-inch units, and the transmission has console-mounted paddle shifters. Inside, the vehicle has a full FIA-standard roll cage. The front and rear subframe are modified for additional bracing, and the vehicle gets a custom suspension setup increasing ride height by 25 millimeters. The Defender also gets a number of other features, including lighting and body protection. Packages to participate in the 2022 Challenge start at £99,500, including the car and entry into the series.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals