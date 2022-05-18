Land Rover Defender 130 launching 31st May

Land Rover has revealed that they will be launching a new SUV on the 31st of May, the Land Rover Defender 130.

Land Rover has also said that they will start taking pre-orders for the car from the 31st of May, the car will join the existing Defender 110 and Defender 90 ranges. The car will share a similar design to the existing models in the range, it can be seen in the photo above.

Epic all-terrain adventures for up to eight will be possible when New Defender 130 breaks cover on 31 May.

Land Rover’s unstoppable 4×4 family will expand with the introduction of the practical Defender 130 body design, which will join the existing 90, 110 and commercial Hard Top derivatives.

New Defender 130 will be ready for any adventure with premium interior practicality for up to eight occupants, across three rows of seating. With a spacious 2-3-3 seat configuration, the latest digital technologies and advanced integrated chassis technologies, Defender is the toughest, most capable off-road expert.

You can find more information about the new Defender over at Land Rover at the link below, as soon as we get some more information about this new SUV from Land Rover, we will let you know.

Source Land Rover

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals