Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder unveiled

The new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is now official, the car was unveiled using Augmented Reality (AR) yesterday.

It comes with 610 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 201 miles per hour.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is specially engineered as an instinctive driver’s car, still producing top performance figures but focused on the pilot’s skills and the set-up of the rear-wheel drive powertrain, providing unfiltered physical feedback and maximum engagement. The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed for adrenalin-producing performance in all conditions, consistently delivering torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting. Especially with the roof down, the driver’s senses are further aroused by the sound of the V10 aspirated engine responding to the throttle during maneuvers.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals