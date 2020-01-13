Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD shown off on video

By

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD was made official recently and now Lamborghini has released a promo video for the latest supercar.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD is a rear wheel drive powered Huracan Evo, it comes with 61p horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds.

The V10 engine delivers more than just power to the rear-wheel drive set-up: the sound of the naturally aspirated power plant combines with the specially tuned traction control system to deliver the most emotive, fun-to-drive experience in both dry and wet conditions, and even snow. The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO, delivering torque even during the phase where the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals