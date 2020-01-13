Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD shown off on video

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD was made official recently and now Lamborghini has released a promo video for the latest supercar.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD is a rear wheel drive powered Huracan Evo, it comes with 61p horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds.

The V10 engine delivers more than just power to the rear-wheel drive set-up: the sound of the naturally aspirated power plant combines with the specially tuned traction control system to deliver the most emotive, fun-to-drive experience in both dry and wet conditions, and even snow. The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO, delivering torque even during the phase where the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.

