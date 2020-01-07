Lamborghini has unveiled a new version of their Huracan Evo, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive.

As the name suggests this new version of the Huracan Evo comes with rear wheel drive and it features 610 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the center of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The Huracán EVO RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and a pure performance. The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun.”

Source Lamborghini

