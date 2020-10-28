Kywoo Tycoon 3D printer with linear rail X-Axis hits Kickstarter

A new 3D printer has been launched via Kickstarter offering a number of useful features including automatic hands-free levelling, easy begin a friendly setter, integrated direct extruder, 3.5 inch HD colour touchscreen interface, easily replaceable filament nozzle and more. “Simply install 4 screws and you’re good to go. Installation and setup take just minutes – no matter where you are.”

Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $279 or £215, offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Kywoo Tycoon Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Kywoo Tycoon project play the promotional video below.

“The Tycoon 3D Printer takes DIY printing to a whole new level. A compact build reveals surprising precision and stability found only in industrial-grade 3D printers – thanks to a dual Z axis, linear X-axis, and stable gantry frame. Powerful features like auto-leveling and an integrated modular nozzle kit bring unrivaled convenience to your creative workflow – for both beginners and experts. Bring your 3D creations to life with the powerful 3D printer available for hobbyists. Faster, more precise, and more stable.”

“Unleash your creativity, no matter what you’re making. The Kywoo Tycoon’s convenient 3D printing is ideal for a range of pursuits – including industrial development, home crafts, mould design, anime and medical modelling – just to name a few! A wide range of filament materials – including PLA, PETG, TPU, TPE, and ABS – are supported to give you complete flexibility.”

The Kywoo Tycoon 3D printer has been designed to be easily upgradable and support a wide variety of different 3D printing filament and the touchscreen interface supports nine different languages. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Kywoo Tycoon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

