We have a great deal on the Kooduu: 3-in-1 Designer Lamp, Speaker & Cooler in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, it is available in our deals store for $159.

Synergy Pro is a series of chargeable Bluetooth loudspeakers that feature both warm LED lighting and an ingenious, multifunctional compartment for your favorite beverage. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Synergy Pro 35 is the smallest sized member of the family and will hold 1 bottle of wine in the built-in compartment. It also features a high-quality 10W speaker unit, which through the built-in antenna can be coupled to other Kooduu products, within a 180ft range, for a well-orchestrated audio system throughout your home, pool, and yard. Add to this the warm, ambient LED light and you will have a perfect setup for evenings on the patio.

Specs Model: Synergy Pro 35

Color: white

Materials: leather, aluminum, soft white PE

Product dimensions: 9.44″Ø x 16.22″H

Ice bucket capacity: 0.34 gallon (room for 1 bottle of wine)

Playing time: up to 8 hours on medium volume setting

Warm LED light

10W Bluetooth speaker

Wine cooler

Range: 180 ft

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Kooduu: 3-in-1 Designer Lamp, Speaker & Cooler over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals