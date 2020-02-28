We have a great deal on the Kooduu: 3-in-1 Designer Lamp, Speaker & Cooler in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, it is available in our deals store for $159.
Synergy Pro is a series of chargeable Bluetooth loudspeakers that feature both warm LED lighting and an ingenious, multifunctional compartment for your favorite beverage.
Synergy Pro 35 is the smallest sized member of the family and will hold 1 bottle of wine in the built-in compartment. It also features a high-quality 10W speaker unit, which through the built-in antenna can be coupled to other Kooduu products, within a 180ft range, for a well-orchestrated audio system throughout your home, pool, and yard. Add to this the warm, ambient LED light and you will have a perfect setup for evenings on the patio.
Specs
- Model: Synergy Pro 35
- Color: white
- Materials: leather, aluminum, soft white PE
- Product dimensions: 9.44″Ø x 16.22″H
- Ice bucket capacity: 0.34 gallon (room for 1 bottle of wine)
- Playing time: up to 8 hours on medium volume setting
- Warm LED light
- 10W Bluetooth speaker
- Wine cooler
- Range: 180 ft
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
