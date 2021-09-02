Komeet X9 electric scooter with 100km range from €379

If you are in the market for a a long-range electric scooter offering up to 100 km on a single charge you may be interested in the Komeet X9 now available to back via Indiegogo. The top speed of 25 mph or 40 km/h the electric scooter is equipped with a number of useful features including a removable battery pack, dual disc EBS brakes, wide tires, a powerful 500 or 550 watt motor capable of climbing 25° or 30° uphill inclines respectively. When your battery is flat the scooter will charge to full in approximately five hours.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $440 or £326 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the Komeet X9 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Komeet X9 electric scooter project review the promotional video below.

“The Komeet X9 scooter features : Max range 62mi or 100km range, innovative geometric design, folding lock design electric scooter electric scooter for adults e scooters, removable battery 36V-48V/10.4Ah-20.8Ah and more.”

Source : Indiegogo

