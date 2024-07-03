Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Obliterates 0-400-0 km/h World Record

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, a marvel of automotive engineering, has once again proven its dominance in the hypercar world by obliterating the 0-400-0 km/h world record. This remarkable feat was achieved on June 27th, 2024, at an airfield in Örebro, Sweden, where the Jesko Absolut, driven by Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh, completed the run in an astonishing 27.83 seconds. In the process, the hypercar set four new world records, cementing its position as one of the most impressive vehicles ever created.

The Record-Breaking Run

On the day of the record attempt, the conditions were perfect for the Jesko Absolut to showcase its capabilities. The airfield in Örebro provided a long, straight stretch of tarmac, ideal for the hypercar to reach its maximum speed. Markus Lundh, an experienced test driver, piloted the vehicle with precision and skill, pushing it to its limits. The Jesko Absolut’s advanced aerodynamics, powerful engine, and innovative technology all worked in harmony to achieve the record-breaking time of 27.83 seconds for the 0-400-0 km/h run.

Design and Performance

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is carefully designed for straight-line speed, featuring a smaller frontal area and limited venting to minimize drag. With a drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.278, it features one of the lowest drag ratings in the hypercar world. This minimal drag is a key factor that enabled the Jesko Absolut to achieve its record-breaking performance. The car runs on E85 fuel and is equipped with standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R tires, ensuring optimal grip and performance on the track.

Under the hood, the Jesko Absolut is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces an astonishing 1,600 horsepower and 1,500 Newton-meters of torque. This immense power is channeled through an innovative 9-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST), which allows for near-instantaneous gear changes, allowing the hypercar to accelerate at an incredible rate.

Aerodynamics and Design

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut’s design is a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering. The hypercar’s sleek, aerodynamic shape is the result of extensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and wind tunnel testing. Every curve and angle of the body is carefully crafted to minimize drag and maximize downforce, ensuring exceptional stability and handling at high speeds.

One of the most striking features of the Jesko Absolut is its active rear wing, which automatically adjusts its angle to optimize aerodynamic performance based on speed and driving conditions. This advanced system, combined with the car’s front splitter, underbody diffuser, and other aerodynamic elements, helps to keep the hypercar planted on the road, even at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

Pricing and Availability

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is a limited-production hypercar, making it a highly sought-after vehicle among automotive enthusiasts and collectors. Pricing for the Jesko Absolut starts at approximately $3 million, depending on customization options and additional features. Availability is extremely limited, with only a select number of units produced each year. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact Koenigsegg directly for more information on purchasing and customization options.

Specifications

Model: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Drag Coefficient (Cd): 0.278

0.278 Fuel Type: E85

E85 Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R 0-400-0 km/h Time: 27.83 seconds

27.83 seconds 0-400 km/h Time: 18.82 seconds

18.82 seconds 0-250-0 mph Time: 28.27 seconds

28.27 seconds 0-250 mph Time: 19.20 seconds

The Future of Hypercars

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut’s record-breaking performance serves as a testament to the ongoing evolution of hypercar technology. As manufacturers continue to push the limits of what is possible in terms of speed, aerodynamics, and performance, enthusiasts can expect to see even more impressive feats in the years to come.

Koenigsegg, in particular, has established itself as a leader in the world of high-performance vehicles, consistently setting new benchmarks with each new model they introduce. The Jesko Absolut is just the latest example of the company’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence, and it is likely that they will continue to surprise and delight automotive enthusiasts with their future creations.

Source Koenigsegg



