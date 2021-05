Kodi 19.1 Matrix software update brings Xbox support and more

Kodi formerly XBMC the free and open-source media player software application developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium, has this week released a new update in the form of the Kodi 19.1 Matrix providing a wealth of bug fixes, tweaks and enhancements to the software. Kodi is available for a wide variety of different operating systems and hardware platforms and comes with a 10-foot user interface for use with large screen televisions and the like.

Thanks to its open source and cross-platform design, with its core code written in C++, modified versions of Kodi-XBMC together with a JeOS have been used as a software appliance suite or software framework in a variety of devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, digital signage, hotel television systems, network connected media players and embedded systems based on arm platforms such as the Raspberry Pi and similar.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that, no matter how much testing you do before a major release, you’ll never find and squash anything like all the bugs until you get a proper, large-scale, mass test of the code. In other words, it’s time for a bugfix release on the Kodi 19 “Matrix” series, as – thanks to your feedback – we’ve managed to fix a whole batch of issues over the past few weeks. As a bug fix release, don’t bother going to look for new features; while there are some, that’s not the main purpose of this version. Full details are on GitHub, but here’s the short form…”

Video

Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos.

Discs

Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux

Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard

PVR

Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi

Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed

Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart

Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database

Fixed: next recording on … label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window

Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel

Fixed: playing archived programme not selected when opening the Guide window

Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups

Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary

Source : Kodi : Android Police

