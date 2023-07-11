Sharp the knife sharpener reinvented

Sharp is a new knife sharpener created by Baluta Marian offering an inspired way to bring life back to those dull knives. A sharp knife offers precise and controlled cutting, allowing for clean and even cuts while providing better control. In contrast, a dull knife necessitates increased pressure and is more challenging to manipulate. Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

Additionally, a sharp knife enhances efficiency and speed during food preparation by swiftly and effortlessly slicing through ingredients, resulting in a faster and more efficient process compared to using a dull knife. Furthermore, the use of a sharp knife promotes safety, as it requires less pressure and offers more predictability, ultimately reducing the risk of accidents. Lastly, a sharp knife has a longer lifespan than a dull one since improper use or excessive force is more likely to damage a dull blade.

Unique knife sharpener

Sharp is comprised of two essential components. The first part is a meticulously crafted wooden magnetic holder, designed with the sole purpose of securely gripping the knife at a consistent 15° angle. Constructed from durable beech wood that has been expertly stabilized with oil, this holder boasts exceptional longevity, ensuring reliable functionality and an enduring aesthetic appeal for decades to come.

The second part of Sharp entails a versatile rolling sharpener equipped with interchangeable sharpening disks. This rolling component is expertly crafted from sturdy ABS plastic, providing a reliable and robust foundation. To enhance user experience and safety, the rolling part is thoughtfully covered with an anti-slip shrink material, ensuring a firm and stable grip throughout the sharpening process.

Together, these two components form the innovative Sharp system, offering both precision and convenience in achieving a razor-sharp edge for your knives.

Assuming that the Sharp funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Sharp the knife sharpener reinvented project appraise the promotional video below.

“Sharp consists of 2 parts: First part is a wooden magnetic holder that has the only function: hold knife firmly at a constant 15° angle. It’s a natural beech wood stabilized with oil. It is built to last for decades without neither loosing functionality nor appearance. Second Part is a rolling sharpener with interchangeable sharpening disks: Rolling part is made from ABS plastic covered with antislip shrink.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the the knife sharpener reinvented, jump over to the official Sharp crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals