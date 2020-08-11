Hookee Knife Guard knife block keeps your blades sanitized

A new kitchen knife block is being created by Hookee, which not only stores your selected cutting utensils but also keeps them sterilized by killing 99.99% of germs. Early bird pledges are now available from $79 offering a considerable saving off the recommended retail price of $129.

Knife Guard uses patented UV LED lights to guarantee efficient, durable and eco-friendly decontamination. With 275nm wavelength, Knife Guard UV LED light eliminates bacteria by destroying the structure of DNA and RNA at the cellular level.

“Even with soap and water, it is difficult to cleanse knives and flatware properly. These daily utensils can harbor harmful germs and bacteria. These microorganisms can remain on utensils and can contaminate your food and cause serious illness. Other sanitizing methods such as boiling or using antiseptic liquid are either too time-consuming or raise food safety issues.”

“Your food’s safety is the first priority. Hookee Knife Guard prevents the invisible threat of contamination to your flatware in two ways : Patented Jason HeaChips UV Lights and a 158°F Dryer for Killing Germs. Hookee’s auto-sensing mode measures the humidity inside the block and turns on the auto cruise mode when necessary. Once the signal light is flashing, Hookee begins to protect the knives & flatware from moisture, mold, and rust. Just plug it in and go! Your knives & flatware dry automatically.”

Source : Kickstarter

