Kingdoms Forlorn epic board game passed $1 million in funding on Kickstarter

Board game developers Into the Unknown returned to Kickstarter last month and they knew epic Kingdoms Forlorn: Dragons, Devils and Kings board game is now coming to a close and will have raised over $1 million in funding thanks to nearly 6000 backers.

With just eight hours remaining if you are hoping to grab a copy of the new board game at a reduced price complete with all Kickstarter stretch goals, minis and unlocked items. Jump over to the official project page by following the link below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $157 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates).

Kingdoms Forlorn Dragons, Devils and Kings board game

“Kingdoms Forlorn is the newest epic massive board game from Into the Unknown, offering an immersive co-op and solo experience for 1-5 players! Quest through a dark medieval fantasy world, through deep, innovatively-structured stories and endless rogue-lite delves! Customize your knight and play with your core group or pack up and take your knight to gaming groups around the world! Co-op, solo, wandering from campaign to campaign, following a story or venturing for unscripted legendary hunts, you decide how you play! Over 150 hours of narrative gameplay, over a 1000 unique illustrations, dozens of unique, giant miniatures, hundreds of cards.”

If the Kingdoms Forlorn crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Kingdoms Forlorn board game project watch the quick how to play tutorial video below.

“Tactical, escalating battles with bosses and mobs, strategic delves into forgotten kingdoms, deep cooperation with hard co-op, branching adventures and deep, personal narratives. Unscripted hunts and a soloperative experience that allows you to play with your knight anywhere with anyone, regardless of campaign and level differences. A bold, dark medieval world with lore and secrets to uncover.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Kingdoms Forlorn crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

