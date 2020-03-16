Pali kids sleep trainer from $39

If your children could benefit from a little sleep training to help older members of the family grab as much sleep as possible, you may be interested in the Pali kids sleep trainer designed by a husband-and-wife team to help their children learn the importance of sleep. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Pali sleep trainer launched via Kickstarter this month.

“Hi we’re Derek and Ashley, husband and wife team here to help you and your kids get more sleep. After being woken up at 5:00 AM for months, Ashley and I tried sleep training clocks but they did not work for us. Our kids didn’t understand time, nor how much was left until morning. There had a to a better way! We all needed more sleep. Ashley and I went to work and created a sleep trainer that can help kids understand the concept of time and includes a built in positive reinforcement system. Pali has a countdown timer young kids can SEE and UNDERSTAND, with a Reward Drawer for positive reinforcement. Add this to the additional features parents want to help your kids get more sleep and everyone is happier!”

Early bird pledges are available from $39 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

