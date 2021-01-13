Kensington StudioDock iPad stand and hub

Kensington has created new iPad docking station aptly named the StudioDock which will soon be available for the iPad Pro 11″/iPad Air and iPad Pro 12.9″ adding 3 x USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 2.0 connectivity. Check out the promotional video below to learn more.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Kensington, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Magnetically attach and detach your USB-C iPad Pro 11” (2018+), iPad Air (2020+) or iPad Pro 12.9″ (2018+) to the elegantly designed StudioDock™ in portrait or landscape mode, and unleash the creative possibilities with a powerful desktop experience. No drivers required.”

Features of the Kensington StudioDock :

– Get the most from your iPad Pro or new iPad Air with StudioDock™. The ideal iPad docking station that expands more than your desktop options — it expands your creativity.

– Magnetically attach and detach your USB-C based iPad Pro or iPad Air to the elegantly designed StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode, and the possibilities are endless.

– Apple ecosystem charging includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging, as well as charging for Apple Watch (optional accessory) and the iPad itself.

– Seamless access to expansion ports, including USB (3.0 and Type-C), HDMI 2.0 video, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and SD card reader. Three-year warranty.

Source : Kensington

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals