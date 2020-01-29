Karma Teases Homely Electric Pickup

We’ve long wondered why the people who design most EVs think they need to be so weird looking. Tesla did an excellent job making norma looking EVs, until the Cybertruck. Rivian is at least sticking with a more traditional looking ride.

Karma is now teasing its entrant into the EV pickup segment with a single teaser image seen above. The front of the truck reminds a bit of a Mitsubishi Evo to our eyes. It has a long cab and a very short truck bed.

It’s a rather unattractive design to us. We think if these automakers want to compete in the EV truck segment, they should consider making trucks that appeal to the truck buying demographic, who tend to have conservative tastes. Ford will undoubtedly make its electric F-150 look like an F-150.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals