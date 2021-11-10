Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaur park simulation game launches

Jurassic World Evolution 2 business simulation game developed and published by Frontier Developments and a direct sequel to the 2018 game Jurassic World Evolution is now available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

“Following the roaring success of Jurassic World Evolution, the stunning sequel offers players expanded construction options, diverse new locations from forests to deserts, more customisation choices, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs, including flying and marine reptiles.

Learn what it takes to be a park management master in Campaign mode; a compelling, original narrative that puts you at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or take charge as you revisit pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise in a series of ’what if’ scenarios in the all-new Chaos Theory mode.

Unleash your creativity in Sandbox mode to create your ultimate Jurassic Park or Jurassic World or test park management skills in Challenge mode with a range of missions of varying difficulty.”

Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaur sim game

Source : JE2

