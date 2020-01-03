JoyDuo dual MacBook USB-C hub

The JoyDuo is a small uniquely designed USB-C hub consisting of two small hubs that neatly interlock for easy transportation, and separate when needed and be attached to either side of your MacBook. Equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 connections, USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and audio jacks the small hub also provide a stand for your MacBook allowing air to circulate underneath enhancing cooling.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the JoyDuo MacBook hub which has already raised over $80,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 20 days to go.

The JoyDuo hub is available from just $55 for super early bird backers offering a 44% discount off the recommended retail price of $99. Worldwide shipping is expected to commence during March 2020 and multipacks are also available at discounted prices. Features of the JoyDuo include:

– Last much longer – Interlocking design hides the plugs from scratches and snaps

– Super small and portable – Weighs only 3.2oz and fits on the palm of your hand

– No overheat at all – Does not cover any vents

– Fast Internet Connection – Includes a 1000mbps Gigabit Ethernet port

“JoyDuo is the world’s smallest hub and stand ever designed that works with 13, 15, 16-inch MacBook Pro 2017 to 2019 to massively expand its connectivity for higher efficiency and productivity while sturdily elevating it to a more comfortable height and keeping your desk clean and tidy. JoyDuo is the world’s first hub with a groundbreaking interlocking mechanism that after disengaging, snap tightly into the USB-C ports on both sides of your MacBook Pro to add a plenitude of ports while charging it at max. 100W and moreover, to sturdily elevate it for a more comfortable typing and viewing experience and better heat ventilation.”

“JoyDuo allows you to simultaneously connect Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio while keeping your MacBook Pro fast-charged at max. 100W. It saves your money, helps you stay organized and transforms your laptop into a fully-fledged work and entertainment station.”

Source: Kickstarter

