Grove handcrafted leather journal and planner covers

Designer Chad Schumacher has created a new range of handcrafted leather journal and planner covers called Grove. The A5 universal covers can be used for a wide variety of different notebooks and planners and allow you to keep all your important ideas, notes and sketches together in a zipper cover.

The Grove Collection launched on Kickstarter earlier this month and is now coming to the end of its campaign having successfully raised over $100,000 thanks to over 700 backers. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates).

Journal and planner covers

“A journal or planner can give us so much more than a place to capture our schedule or take notes. The time we spend focused on and clarifying our intentions and efforts can be truly transformative. At Allegory we’ve been handcrafting tools for folks who love pen and paper for almost a decade; it’s high time we created some specialized tools for journaling and planning. The Grove Collection has the classic basics covered but also has options for folks who see stationery and journaling as a craft unto itself. “

If the Grove crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Grove handcrafted journal and planner covers project watch the promotional video below.

“A universal leather cover for all A5-sized journals and planners. The Cedar is designed for those who take a minimalist approach to journaling. Just enough storage for the basics and a few notesF in a classic snap closure. Compatible with: All A5-sized journals or planners. Will carry journals/planners with a cover size up to 8.5 inches (22 cm) by 6.5 inches (16.5 cm). Will also securely hold smaller sizes. If you don’t already have a favorite, some of ours are the Rhodia Webbie, Moleskine Classic Large in soft or hardcover, Leuchtturm 1917 Medium in soft or hardcover, and Bullet Journal first or second edition.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the handcrafted journal and planner covers, jump over to the official Grove crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

