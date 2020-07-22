Unique Jigsaw Puzzle coffee table from $139

Design company Unnecessary Inventions have created a unique jigsaw puzzle coffee table which they have launched via Kickstarter this month with early bird pledges available from $139. The campaign has already raised over five times its required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 28 days remaining. Watch the promotional video below to live more about the unique jigsaw coffee table and its construction

“Introducing the Jigsaw Puzzle Coffee Table from Unnecessary Inventions, the first and only coffee table that can’t actually be used until you solve the jigsaw puzzle surface. Now I know what you are thinking…”That is so completely unnecessary!” However I also know you absolutely NEED to have it right away because I’m from the future (the year 3017) and know you already own it.”

“The top surface construction is made out of a beautiful 1/4″ thick finished Baltic Birch for a bright, classic, and all around natural look. For anyone who isn’t a certified forest ranger, lumber-sexual, and such – that means it’s made out of wood. Hidden under the top surface of the jigsaw puzzle is the 3/4” White MDF grid base. This grid base gives the coffee table added stability and plays a key part in the jigsaw puzzle design, but more on that later… “

Features of the jigsaw coffee table :

– This coffee table measures 20 inches x 40 inches while standing 16 inches on matte black steel hairpin legs

– There are 55 puzzle pieces that are made from 1/4″ Baltic Birch with the outer perimeter of the puzzle being permanently attached to the white 3/4″ MDF Grid Base

– The table weighs roughly 20 lbs and is sturdy enough for me to stand on the top weighing 180 lbs

– Select your reward level on the right but act FAST before the early bird levels are gone

– They are currently planned to be shipping by January 2021 (maybe a little earlier but no guarantees)

– Yes, it’s completely unnecessary but you still want it anyway.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals