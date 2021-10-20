Jeep Wrangler 4xe wins the Rebelle Rally

Jeep fielded an entire team of Wrangler 4xe SUVs in the Rebelle Rally, a navigation event exclusively for females. Jeep was celebrating that its electrified Wrangler 4xe placed first and second overall in the competition. Wrangler 4xe models also took the Bone Stock and Electrified titles during the event.

Overall, Jeep Wrangler models captured the top three positions at the event and had five of the top 10 positions. The overall win went to Team 4xEventure of Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit driving a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, also taking the top spot in the Bone Stock and Electrified classes.

The second-place team was Christine and Emily Benze behind the wheel of a 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. Jeep says since the Rebelle Rally started six years ago, its 4×4 vehicles have had six overall wins. Wrangler 4xe models have a small battery pack that allows 21 miles of driving range on electricity alone and otherwise uses a standard combustion engine.

