Jeep electric bike now available for $5,899

If you have been patiently waiting to get your hands on the new Jeep electric bike you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to pre-order priced at $5,899, with delivery expected to take place during June 2020.

“The first ever Jeep e-Bike powered by QuietKat. It’s the most capable off-road electric mountain bike there is. When the road ends, your adventure continues with the all-new Jeep e-Bike. Kick it into high gear. Adventure’s new ride. Get up to 40 miles on a single charge with the power and efficiency of the 750 Watt electric motor. The 4.8” fat tires can tackle the most extreme terrain. The Fire-Link suspension has all the tractive capability you’ve come to expect from the Jeep brand.”

For more details on the new Jeep e-Bike and to register your details to be kept in the loop when new updates are released jump over to the official Jeep website by following the link below.

Source : Electrek, Jeep

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals