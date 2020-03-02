Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Jeep electric bike now available for $5,899

By

Jeep electric bike

If you have been patiently waiting to get your hands on the new Jeep electric bike you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to pre-order priced at $5,899, with delivery expected to take place during June 2020.

Jeep electric bike

“The first ever Jeep e-Bike powered by QuietKat. It’s the most capable off-road electric mountain bike there is. When the road ends, your adventure continues with the all-new Jeep e-Bike. Kick it into high gear. Adventure’s new ride. Get up to 40 miles on a single charge with the power and efficiency of the 750 Watt electric motor. The 4.8” fat tires can tackle the most extreme terrain. The Fire-Link suspension has all the tractive capability you’ve come to expect from the Jeep brand.”

For more details on the new Jeep e-Bike and to register your details to be kept in the loop when new updates are released jump over to the official Jeep website by following the link below.

Source : ElectrekJeep

Filed Under: Design News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals