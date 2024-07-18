JBL Modern Audio (MA) AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers Unveiled

JBL, a renowned name in the audio industry, has recently introduced the JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers, a groundbreaking solution designed to offer a high-performance home theatre experience without the usual complexities. These products are carefully crafted to blend seamlessly into modern home interiors, offering a refreshing simplicity in installation, connection, and upgradability. The unified system combines simplicity, design, quality, and scalability, making it an ideal choice for both music and movie enthusiasts looking to elevate their home entertainment experience.

The JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers are the result of JBL’s extensive expertise in audio technology, coupled with a deep understanding of consumer needs. By focusing on simplicity and performance, JBL aims to make high-quality home theatre systems more accessible to a wider audience, without compromising on the audio quality that the brand is known for.

Redefining Simplicity in Home Theatre Systems

One of the key features of the JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers is their seamless integration and ease of use. The system is engineered to function together, providing a perfect out-of-the-box solution for home entertainment. The intuitive design and user-friendly interface make it easy for users to set up and operate the system, even without extensive technical knowledge.

The EZ Set EQ mobile app, included with the JBL MA AV Receivers, allows for quick and accurate calibration of the system to the user’s specific room acoustics. This ensures that the audio performance is optimized for the unique characteristics of each home theatre setup. Additionally, the “Works with SmartThings” integration enables users to create automated routines, further simplifying the control and management of their home entertainment system.

Connectivity is another area where the JBL MA AV Receivers excel. Users can easily connect their favorite music sources via Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, Bluetooth, or Spotify, ensuring a smooth and seamless audio experience. This versatility allows users to enjoy their music collection from a variety of devices, without the need for complex configurations or additional equipment.

Pricing and Availability

The JBL MA Series AV Receivers and JBL Stage 2 Series Loudspeakers are set to hit the market starting July 2024, offering consumers a new option for high-performance home theatre solutions. The manufacturer-suggested retail prices for the JBL MA AV Receivers range from £499.00 to £1,899.00, catering to different budget levels and system requirements. The JBL Stage 2 Loudspeakers, on the other hand, range from £329.00 to £1,198.00 per pair, providing flexibility in speaker selection and configuration.

This pricing strategy demonstrates JBL’s commitment to making high-quality home theatre solutions accessible to a broader audience. By offering a range of options at different price points, JBL ensures that consumers can find a system that fits their specific needs and budget, without compromising on the overall audio performance and user experience.

Specifications

The JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers offer a range of models and specifications to cater to different home theatre setups and requirements. The JBL MA AV Receivers lineup includes:

MA310: 5.2-channels, 60W, 4K AV receiver

MA510: 5.2-channels, 75W, 8K AV receiver

MA710: 7.2-channels, 110W, 8K AV receiver

MA7100HP: 7.2-channels, 125W, 8K (High Performance) AV receiver

MA9100HP: 9.2 channels, 140W, AV receiver with Dolby Audio® and DTS® or Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, low noise Class D amplification, and broad compatibility

The JBL Stage 2 Loudspeakers series includes:

260F and 280F floorstanding models

240B and 250B bookshelf models with optional floor stands

245C centre channel speaker

240H Dolby Atmos-enabled height module

200P and 220P subwoofers

These specifications highlight the versatility and scalability of the JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers, allowing users to create a customized home theatre setup that suits their specific needs and preferences. Whether it’s a compact 5.2-channel system for a small living room or a full-fledged 9.2-channel immersive audio experience for a dedicated home theatre, the JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers offer a solution that can adapt to various room sizes and configurations.

While the JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers provide a comprehensive solution for home theatre enthusiasts, JBL offers a wide range of other products that might be of interest to those looking to expand their audio setup. From soundbars to wireless speakers, JBL continues to innovate in the audio space, providing solutions that cater to various needs and preferences.

For those who prefer a more compact and minimalist setup, JBL’s soundbar lineup offers an all-in-one solution that delivers impressive audio performance without the need for multiple speakers. On the other hand, JBL’s wireless speakers provide the flexibility to enjoy high-quality audio throughout the home, with the added convenience of portability and easy connectivity.

Whether you’re a casual listener or an audiophile, JBL has something to enhance your audio experience. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user-centric design, JBL continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, delivering products that exceed expectations and elevate the way we enjoy music and movies at home.

Source JBL



