James Bond – No Time To Die new trailer released (Video)

A new James Bond 007 trailer for No Time To Die has been released, this new trailer which can be seen below was shown during the Superbowl.

The latest James Bond movies start Daniel Craig as 007, this is expected to be his last movie in the role and it lands in movie theaters in April.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As well as Daniel Craig the movies also stars Rami Malik, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris. This is the 25th movies in the 007 series, from the trailers we have seen so far it looks like it is going to be another good Bond movie.

Source 007 / Youtube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals