Jaguar Land Rover Project Vector self driving car platform unveiled

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled a new self driving car project called Project Vector, the company is showcasing its vision on the connected future, self driving vehicles and electric vehicles.

The Jaguar Land Rover Project Vector is designed to be integrated into future smart city infrastructures and the first pilot for the scheme will take place in Coventry in 2021.

Jaguar Land Rover has today unveiled the bold new concept vehicle, Project Vector, as part of the company’s Destination Zero journey, offering its vision of an autonomous, electric, connected future for urban mobility.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero mission is an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Delivered through relentless innovation, the company’s focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion – through its products, services and across its facilities. As the next stage of that journey, the Project Vector concept showcases an advanced, flexible, multi-use electric vehicle that is ‘autonomy-ready’.

You can find out more details about Jaguar Land Rover’s plans for self driving and electric vehicles at the link below.

Source Jaguar Land Rover

